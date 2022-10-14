Kibwezi lawmaker wants village elders salaried, formally onboarded in national administration

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MAKUENI, Kenya, Oct 14 — Kibwezi West Member of Parliament Mwengi Mutuse now wants village elders to be formally recognized as part of the National Government Administration, and be paid salaries by the state.

The first term MP, through a notice of motion filed Thursday evening, argued that village elders offer services to the public and government and yet they are not remunerated contrary to the constitutional principles on fair labour practices.

Mutuse noted that village elders have existed for many years and they have the advantage of interacting with ordinary citizens on a daily basis, and hence their recognition is in public interest.

She argued the recognition and remuneration of village elders is long overdue.

“The motion will be tabled for discussion in due course. I urge fellow MPs to support so that our headmen and women can get their well deserved remuneration,” Mutuse stated.

In his notice, Mutuse proposed that the Ministry of Interior and National Administration in consultation with the Office of the President should establish national government administrative units and appoint administrative officers to serve under these units through a Gazzete notice.