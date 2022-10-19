Kiambu reports cholera outbreak

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KIAMBU, Kenya, Oct 19 – Kiambu has reported 15 positive cases of Cholera just a week after the Ministry of Health had put Nairobi County on high alert over reports of a possible outbreak.

All fifteen people are reported to have attended a wedding in Limuru Sub-County on October 8 where they ate food and drinks sourced from a caterer and were later admitted to different hospitals in Kiambu County.

Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi said at least five people out of the fifteen have been admitted to different hospitals within Kiambu County while two of those in hospital are in critical condition.

“The cases have been reported as follows, in Limuru (four), Ruiru (three), Kiambaa (three), Kiambu town (one), Juja (one), Gatanga (two), and unknown (one) as of October 16th, 2022,” said Wamatangi.

The Governor further cautioned residents saying an investigation into the source of the food is still ongoing since the food is suspected to have been ferried from Nairobi to the wedding venue by a catering company.

“We are announcing this to warn our people to be careful because the bacteria spreads faster. It is important for our people to employ protective measures,” added the county boss.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Cholera is an acute diarrheal illness caused by infection of the intestine with Vibrio cholerae bacteria.

Symptoms in the early stages of infection include profuse watery diarrhea, vomiting, rapid heart rate, loss of skin elasticity, dry mucous membranes, low blood pressure, thirst, muscle cramps and restlessness or irritability.

The infection is often mild or without symptoms, but can sometimes be severe and life-threatening.

Since its last update on 24 August, European Center for Disease prevention and Control (ECDC) reported that since 31 May 2022 Kenya has reported a total of 319 cases, including two deaths, while worldwide approximately 39, 857 suspected cholera cases have been reported, including 114 deaths.