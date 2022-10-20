KFS to recruit 2,700 rangers to support Ruto’s ambition for 30pc forest cover by 2032

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) is set to recruit 2,700 rangers and 600 support staff in a bid to support President William Ruto’s plan to increase the country’s forest cover 30 per cent by 2032.

In his national address during Mashujaa Day celebrations on Thursday, Ruto emphasized the importance of tackling climate change given its impact on the country’s food security and development.

“Without a doubt, climate change is complicating our roadmap towards socio-economic transformation and achievement of Sustainable Development Goals,” the Head of State said.

“Of the 59.2 million hectares land area in Kenya, only 5.2 hectares are under forest covers. The remaining 54 million hectares are largely in arid and semi-arid lands,” the Commander in Chief of Kenya’s forces noted.

“Additionally, the Government will secure and protect public forests, rehabilitate and restore all degraded water towers and other forest ecosystems across the country. We will work towards fencing all fragile water towers and other ecosystems to protect them from encroachment,” Ruto said.

During his speech, Ruto promised to tackle the effects of climate change especially on pastoralist communities which have borne the brunt of diminished pastures.

“Our pastoralist communities have experienced scarcity of pasture due to a prolonged drought, the worst in 40 years, and three years of absolute rain failure,” he added.

Ruto noted the importance of short-term measures in helping the country adapt to the ever-changing situation even as he emphasized on the need for long-term solutions such as increasing the country’s forest cover.

His administration will also involve women, youth and other smaller community groups to help with the quest to tackle climate change.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Reforestation in the presidential programme will be undertaken by youth and women groups, civil society, community and religious organization leveraging on private sector and government financing.”

Ruto also announced that he will be inaugurating the Climate Change Control Council that is set to steer Kenya’s climate action through stakeholder engagements coordinated in the presidency, as required by the Climate Change Act of 2016.