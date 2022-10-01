KEPROBA partners with KAM to increase export trade for local manufacturers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1 – The Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency (KEPROBA) has partnered with the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) to increase export trade for local manufacturers.

Speaking during the MoU signing ceremony, KEPROBA CEO Wilfred Marube appreciated the partnership enjoyed by the two organizations.

“KAM and KEPROBA have had a long-standing relationship. We have partnered over the years to enhance export market access for local manufacturers and hasten the uptake and implementation of the Made in Kenya (MIK) Brand Mark. This MoU is in line with Government’s SME Development Agenda. We shall collaborate to build their capacity and enhance their competitiveness in order to increase their export market share, he stated.”

KAM Chief Executive, Anthony Mwangi observed that market access is one of the key pillars of securing the future of the manufacturing sector.

“Over the years, Kenya has been dominantly exporting agricultural commodities with low volumes and values of value-added products. This partnership shall enable Kenyan manufacturers to access more markets regionally and internationally, guaranteeing the thriving of related value-chains in the country. This will ensure that our local goods do not only compete with imports from other countries, but also secure existing and potential export markets. Additionally, we shall position and promote Kenya and locally manufactured goods in the competitive global market, Mwangi stated.”

The MoU shall be achieved through capacity building of SMEs, branding, capacity building, increasing value addition and market access to enhance manufacturers’ competitiveness and their export intensity.

Some of the aspects of collaboration from the MOU include SME Development, Enterprise Capacity Building and Product Development where the two parties will collaborate in driving SMEs growth into the export market cycle by training enterprises in export product development; branding and setting out value prepositions for their products and enterprises; export market preparedness

Market access and Linkages where both parties will be involved in organizing and participating in expos, trade fairs, buyer-seller meetings, or Joint trade missions locally regionally and internationally with the intention of Globally positioning the Kenya Brand.

This will not only create market linkages for enterprises and enhance Market Access to the membership of KAM but will also ensure that Kenya’s locally made products are available on global markets.

KAM and KEPROBA have also agreed to promote the Made in Kenya Initiative to encourage KAM members to adopt the Mark of Identity (MIK) with the intention of strengthening Kenya’s position as the Industrial Hub for Africa by being the source for high-quality products and enable consumers, locally and abroad, to identify its products as quality and authentically Kenyan.