Kenya’s Mwale meets Sierra Leone President in Freetown, seeks to invest in healthcare

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25 — United States-based Kenyan billionaire businessman and founder of Mwale Medical and Technology City (MMTC) Julius Mwale met Sierra Leone President Julius Bio after a two-week tour of the West African country.

Mwale and his delegation was invited to the West African country by the Sierra Leonean President after he attended the inauguration of President William Ruto on September 13.

“Our delegation completed a 2-week state investment tour of the Republic of Sierra Leone to discuss expansion of Mwale Medical and Technology City (MMTC) to the Country.

“The tour follows invitation for MMTC by HE President Julius Bio of Sierra Leone, following his visit to Kenya this year,” MMTC said in a statement on Monday.

The delegation was hosted by President Bio and met with government officials, private sector leaders and local community chiefs.

“Our team will invest in a new smart City as an extension of MMTC with a focus on Agriculture, healthcare, energy, transport and manufacturing sectors,” the statement added.

This is the third high-level meeting being attended by the tycoon involving African leaders as he seeks to expand MMTC across Africa.

Early in October, Mwale met President Ruto during the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York who promised to support the expansion of the city in Kenya.

“The President pledged full support and thanked Mr. Julius Mwale of Mwale Medical and Technology City (MMTC) for investing in Kenya and creating jobs for the youth. Our team congratulated the president for his election,” MMTC said.

At the Assembly, Mwale also held talks with Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo who welcomed the businessman to invest in the country.

“The president welcomed our team to Ghana to expand Mwale Medical and Technology City (MMTC) to Ghana. The talks with the President came after benchmarking visits by Ghanian delegations at MMTC in early September.

“MMTC team also welcomed Ghanian medical tourists to visit Hamptons hospital for specialized medical treatment via Kenya airways flights from Accra to Kisumu via Nairobi,” MMTC said in a statement.

In May, Mwale made entry into the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) market where he will be establishing a solar battery manufacturing plant.

Mwale is will be among the key partners who will be undertaking the project in partnership with US firm, KE international.

The project will seek to power cities in Kenya and the rest of Africa including DRC.

“We are investing in building a 16 Gigawatt (16 terawatt) battery manufacturing plant in the DRC, to help power our smart cities in Kenya and the rest of Africa,” the investor said.

The deal for the project was realized during the Global Conference with world leaders and global executives held in early May.

The billionaire struck a deal worth Sh684 billion with different financiers and partners towards the realization of the battery plant.

MMTC is a US $ 2 billion (Ksh200 billion) community owned sustainable metropolis centered around the Hamptons Hospital, located in Butere Sub County of Kakamega County in Kenya.

Kakamega County residents with NHIF cards are treated without paying extra co-payment charges at Hamptons Hospital.