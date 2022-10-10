Kenya and Tanzania seek to eliminate Trade Barriers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TAZANIA, Oct 10 – President William Ruto and President Samia Suluhu Hassan have agreed on working formula that will eradicate trade barriers between Kenya and Tanzania.

President Ruto said a borderless East Africa Community (EAC) will allow free movement of goods and services among member countries, thus unlocking numerous business opportunities for the people.

The two Heads of State said the concerned ministers would meet and ensure the outstanding trade barriers between the two countries are resolved before the end of the year.

President Ruto expressed satisfaction that 56 trade barriers between Kenya and Tanzania have so far been resolved, saying he was confident that the remaining 14 outstanding would soon be resolved.

“Once Kenya’s Cabinet Secretaries are approved by Parliament, those concerned with EAC matters will meet their Tanzania counterparts to work on the modalities of resolving the outstanding trade barriers to pave way for improved business activities,” said President Ruto.

He added:”There is need for our respective teams to convene and resolve the outstanding trade barriers before the end of December, this year.”

Speaking at Dar es Salaam, State House, after talks with President Suluhu, President Ruto said the two countries are ready to improve their relations.

The Head of State Ruto said opening up of EAC would benefit all its member states.

“In the the year 2020 and 2021, Kenya’s exports to Tanzania increased to Ksh 45.6 billion while imports from Tanzania nearly doubled to Ksh 50.1 in 2021 from Ksh 27.2. This is a clear indication that trade is in favour of Tanzania,” said Dr Ruto.

At the same time, the two countries agreed to start working on a gas pipeline from Dar es Salaam to Mombasa and later reroute to Nairobi.

Dr Ruto said there was need to expedite the gas pipeline project from Dar es Salaam to Mombasa as part of efforts to lower energy tariffs.

“The project upon completion would make our countries competitive for investment as there will be sufficient energy for development,” said Dr Ruto.

President Suluhu said respective technocrats have been directed to start working on the implementation of the gas project.

She said the two countries have agreed on the need to ease the transportation of key energy resources, noting that measures have been put in place on the implementation of the project.

“Our countries are only separated by boundaries but we must build on our close cultural and historic ties to ensure our citizens benefit from interactions,” said Ms Suluhu.

She went on: “Our two countries are connected by a common culture, language and heritage. We are not only neighbors but we are brothers and sisters.