NATIONAL NEWS

KEG urges speedy probe to uncover motive behind killing of Pakistani journalist

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 24 — The Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) has called for speedy investigations into the killing of a Pakistani journalist Arshad Mohammed Sharif by police in Kajiado.

KEG President Churchill Otieno through a statement on Monday said it is prudent for investigative agencies to carry out a conclusive probe into the incident which has attracted international attention.

He said this will assure Kenyans and the international community that Kenya is safe for everyone, including journalists whose rights the State should protect.

“While we wait for all details on the killing, the Kenya Editors’ Guild calls upon the government to quickly thoroughly investigate the case to determine the cause and reason of the killing and bring those responsible to book,” Otieno stated.

In an official statement released Monday following the tragic shooting on Sunday, the National Police Service described the incident as a case of mistaken identity.

The journalist was shot in the head when a vehicle he was traveling in was flagged down at a roadblock in Kajiado.

NPS Spokesperson Bruno Shioso said the incident occurred after the circulation o a report from Nairobi’s Pangani Police Station concerning the theft of a motor vehicle.

The officers trailing the vehicle are said to have alerted the police in Magadi who erected a road barrier.

Shioso stated that the deceased’s motor vehicle came upon the police barrier which it drove past, and that Shariff was fatally injured following a shooting.

“National Police Service regrets this unfortunate incident. Competent authorities are currently investigating the incident for appropriate action,” Shioso stated.

Javeria Siddiqui who is Sharif’s wife tweeted, describing the incident as “tragic.”

“I lost friend, husband and my favorite journalist [Arshad Sharif] today, as per police he was shot in Kenya,” she wrote.

