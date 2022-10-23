Connect with us

Kalonzo says Azimio will form a shadow cabinet to keep Ruto's govt in check
Kalonzo Musyoka disclosed on Saturday that Raila Odinga - the outfit's leader - will form the cabinet once he jets back into the country from India./ Moses Muoki

Kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 23 – The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition will in the coming days unveil its shadow cabinet that will keep President William Ruto’s government in check.

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka disclosed on Saturday that Raila Odinga – the outfit’s leader – will form the shadow cabinet once he jets back into the country from India.

“We must hold the government accountable,” Kalonzo said adding that the cabinet will have its own budget.

Kalonzo stated that the coalition will certainly play its opposition role to the best of its knowledge and check the excesses of government.

“So we want to ask the President not to get angry when we do our duty,” he said.

On May 16, 2022, the coalition unveiled its nominees that would have been in the cabinet if they clinched power in the August 9, 2022, General Election.

In the lineup, Martha Karua who deputized Odinga in the polls was designated as the Justice and Constitutional Affairs Cabinet Secretary.

Former Governors Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega) and Ali Hassan Joho (Mombasa) were named as the Treasury and Lands Cabinet nominees respectively.

Outgoing Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya was to retain his position in the Azimio administration.

The coalition has in recent days chastised President Ruto over his handling of government affairs.

On Friday, Kalonzo faulted the President for making unilateral decisions on significant policy changes in the country.

Kalonzo decried that the President “is slowly working to increase his personal control of the regime” and become a dictator.

“He is moving away from the more collective and collegial leadership style characteristic of his predecessors,” Kalonzo said.

He for instance questioned how the President arrived at lifting the ban on Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) in the absence of his Cabinet.

“We are staring at the emergency of a personalized dictatorship,” he said.

Kalonzo further wondered how the President arrived at the decision to have Kenya manufacture fertilizer in partnership with East Africa Community (EAC) countries.

Similarly, the Wiper Leader questioned what informed the government’s plans to build 100 dams through a public-private partnership.

He in addition probed the President’s decision to sanction the ongoing purge at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) that led to the disbandment of the Special Service Unit (SSU).

In this article:, , , ,
