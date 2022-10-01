Connect with us

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Friday rallied members of the National Assembly allied to the coalition to oppose the approval of the nominees deemed unfit to hold the office/ Moses Muoki

Kenya

Kalonzo rallies Azimio MPs to block the appointment of CS nominees with integrity issues

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 1 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition has vowed to block the appointment of Cabinet nominees with questionable character.

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Friday rallied members of the National Assembly allied to the coalition to oppose the approval of the unsuitable nominees.

“The selection of cabinet secretaries, some of whom have active criminal cases, is questionable. This was not procedurally done, on the basis of competencies and personal integrity and we shall direct our MPs to withhold approval of those who do not meet the Chapter Six threshold of our Constitution,” Musyoka said.

President William Ruto on September 27, 2022, unveiled his 22-member Cabinet who are due to be vetted by the National Assembly Committee on Appointments.

Out of the 22, the Azimio Coalition has flagged nominees Aisha Jumwa (Public Service) and Mithika Linturi (Agriculture) whom they say are unfit to hold office due to their pending criminal cases in court.

“If I was William Ruto I would withdraw their names to avoid national and international shame,” Musyoka said,

Jumwa who is the former Malindi MP is currently facing a murder trial over the death of ODM supporter Jola Gumbao.

Gumbao was shot dead on October 15, 2019, during the then Ganda Ward by-election campaigns in Kilifi County.

Jumwa is also facing graft charges.

Former Meru Senator Linturi is facing attempted rape and indecent act charges.

Once the National Assembly commences its sittings, Speaker Moses Wetnagula will notify the members of the nominations and transmit the names of the nominees to the House Committee on Appointments who will conduct the suitability hearings.

The Committee once constituted shall notify the candidate and the public of the time and place for the holding of the approval hearing at least seven days prior to the hearing.

The Committee will conduct the hearings within 21-days and table its report before the House recommending the approval or rejection of a nominee.

All the 22 nominees are set to be approved by the House notably as the Kenya Kwanza administration holds the majority of the seats in the House.

The earliest the Cabinet will be fully in place is in November 2021.

