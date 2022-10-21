Isiolo Governor Guyo suspends development projects, to prioritize addressing hunger situation in the County

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ISIOLO, Kenya, Oct 21- Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo says his administration has suspended development projects, so as to prioritize addressing the hunger situation in the county.

Guyo made the comments following the drought and hunger situation in most parts of the country, noting that Isiolo is among the worst hit counties.

The Isiolo Governor said he will stick to his plan before implementing any other projects.

“We are suspecting all development projects to focus on making sure that nobody in Isiolo county dies of hunger. You cannot do development when people are dying,” Guyo stated.

The Governor early this month flagged-off relief food consignment to famine-stricken families in various parts of our county, as part of measures to cushion hundreds of residents against the ravaging droughts.