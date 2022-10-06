Intense lobbying ahead of voting on powerful city service board

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – Lobbying went a notch higher Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s planned election of Members of County Assembly (MCAs) to the Nairobi County Assembly Service Board.

A group of 43 MCAs said they had already endorsed their Pangani colleague Peter Wahinya to the seat after a marathon meeting.

This is against the 53 from UDA who are supposed to vote.

Wahinya is facing his Mlango Kubwa colleague Susan Makungu for the position.

He said he has confidence of being elected to the seat and pledged to fight for the rights of the members of the assembly at large.

The elections are scheduled after last week’s where the leaders were sworn to office and later elected the speaker Ken Ngondi and his deputy, Mihang’o’s Paul Kados.

Wahinya is serving as an MCA for the third time.

There has been lobbying for various positions in the assembly ahead of the inaugural swearing event.

The Nairobi County Assembly Service Board comprises of the Speaker, two members nominated by the major coalitions, the Clerk and two Members representing the public.

The Speaker who is an ex-official member is the head of the County Legislature and is expected to conduct all sittings of the County Assembly.

The board is supposed to establish and abolish offices in the County Public service and appoint persons to hold or act in offices of the County Public service including in the boards of cities and urban areas within the County and to confirm appointments.

Azimio has a slight majority in the assembly comprising of 67 MCAs while Kenya Kwanza has 53 MCAs.

Three of the MCAs are independents.