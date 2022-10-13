Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today held talks with Australian counterpart Penny Wong

World

India’s Jaishankar says freedom being Misused on Khalistan Activities In Canada

Published

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today said that India has flagged issues related to Khalistani separatist forces operating out of Canada to Ottawa, emphasising the need to ensure that freedoms in a democratic society are not misused by forces which actually advocate “violence” and “bigotry”.

Mr Jaishankar made the comments during a press conference with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong here on Monday after the 13th Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue.

“From time to time, we have engaged the Canadian government, I have myself engaged with my counterpart on this (Khalistani) issue. And we have flagged the need to ensure that freedoms in a democratic society are not misused by forces which actually advocate violence and, and bigotry,” he responded to a question related to the Khalistani issue.

“So it’s important, I think, to understand really, how democracies should function not only at home but also the responsibility that democracies have to other democracies abroad,” he added.

On September 15, the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Toronto was defaced by “Canadian Khalistani extremists” with anti-India graffiti in an apparent hate crime.

On September 23, India reacted sharply to the “so-called Khalistan referendum” in Canada and said that it was “deeply objectionable” that such a “politically motivated” activity by extremist elements was allowed to take place in a friendly country.

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi had said India had taken up the matter with Canadian authorities through diplomatic channels and would continue to press Canada on this matter.

On a question related to India issuing travel advisories not to travel to Canada, Mr Jaishankar said,” I want to be very clear here. When we issue travel advisories. We issue travel advice as a travel mission for the sake of the security and safety of our citizens. So I would urge you not to read something into a travel advisory, which is beyond the advisory.”

“What some other country does presumably reflects their thinking and their policies,” he said, downplaying any tit-for-tat response from Ottawa to New Delhi’s recent travel advisory.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On September 23, India asked its citizens in Canada to exercise caution due to increasing cases of hate crimes.

In the advisory, the Ministry of External Affairs also said the High Commission/Consulates General in Canada have taken up these incidents with the Canadian authorities and requested them to investigate these crimes and take appropriate action.

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

India’s Jaishankar spells out concerns about politicization of terrorist listings and stalling of proposed UN reforms

The 11-days that India’s External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar allocated for his recent visit to the United States (US) to attend the 77th...

October 2, 2022

World

Jaishankar flags US visa concerns, Blinken commits to build back on backlog soon

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday assured that the US is “building back” on the backlog of visa applications from Indian nationals...

September 29, 2022

World

India, UAE sign MoU to establish Cultural Council Forum

NEW Delhi, India Sep 3 – India and UAE signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the Cultural Council Forum to deepen the...

September 3, 2022

World

Will remain Nepal’s steadfast partner: Jaishankar on former PM Pushpa Dahal’s India visit

India will remain a steadfast partner of Nepal, said External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday as he welcomed former Nepal Prime Minister...

July 18, 2022

World

Vaccine Maitri exercise defines India in world: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that the Vaccine Maitri exercise has been a strong statement and defines what India is to...

July 14, 2022

World

Modi govt gave first priority to security in foreign policy: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that PM Narendra Modi’s government has given first priority to security in foreign policy. “I want to put this in...

July 14, 2022

Top stories

Jaishankar calls for expediting Indian students return to China, resolution of issues along LAC

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, called for...

July 8, 2022

World

Jaishankar lauds Vande Bharat Mission, says ‘good to hear appreciation’

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday lauded the Indian foreign policy and said that it was “good to hear appreciation” and discussed how the “world...

June 14, 2022