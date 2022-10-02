Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The race is scheduled to take place at Buddh International Circuit in Uttar Pradesh, to the south of New Delhi. (File/AFP)

World

India to host MotoGP for first time in 2023: organizers

Published

India will stage a MotoGP race for the first time in 2023, organizers said on Friday, at the same track that once hosted Formula One.

The race is scheduled to take place at Buddh International Circuit in Uttar Pradesh, to the south of New Delhi.
The track has already played host to Formula One, staging three F1 grands prix between 2011 and 2013.

“We have a lot of fans in India and we’re excited to be able to bring the sport to them,” Carmelo Ezpeleta, chief executive of MotoGP organizers Dorna, said in a statement.

India represents a key market to expand the sport, organizers said, citing a population of 1.4 billion people and more than 200 million motorcycles.
“It’s a matter of great pride for Uttar Pradesh to host such a global event,” Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh chief minister, said.

Indian authorities hope the event will boost foreign investment.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

India participates in third G20 Sherpa meeting in Indonesia

India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant led an Indian official delegation to the third G20 Sherpa meeting of Indonesia’s G20 Presidency, held in Yogyakarta from...

2 mins ago

World

India’s Jaishankar spells out concerns about politicization of terrorist listings and stalling of proposed UN reforms

The 11-days that India’s External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar allocated for his recent visit to the United States (US) to attend the 77th...

3 mins ago

World

Jaishankar flags US visa concerns, Blinken commits to build back on backlog soon

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday assured that the US is “building back” on the backlog of visa applications from Indian nationals...

3 days ago

World

India, Israel enjoy close ties: Israeli envoy

NEW Delhi, India Sep 26 – Israel’s Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon who completes a year in office said that the two countries share...

5 days ago

World

From Ukraine to Russia to France, Modi’s India wins global praise at UNGA

NEW York, USA Sep 26 – At the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session India has been winning praise from several developing and...

6 days ago

World

India hosts 10th IBSA ministerial meeting on sidelines of UN General Assembly

New York [US], Sep 22 India hosted the 10th Ministerial Commission of Foreign Ministers of the India-Brazil-South Africa Trilateral Cooperative Forum (IBSA), on the...

September 22, 2022

World

Indian leader Narendra Modi tells Putin: Now is not the time for war

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears to have directly rebuffed Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, telling Russian President Vladimir Putin that now is not the...

September 17, 2022

World

Indian Food Sector Goes Millet Way

To keep itself in sync with the United Nations General Assembly’s announcement to mark 2023 as the International Year of Millet (IYOM), the Indian...

September 17, 2022