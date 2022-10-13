Connect with us

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

World

“India In A Relative Bright Spot”: IMF As It Cuts Global Growth

Published

When everyone is slowing down in terms of economic growth, India has not remained unimpacted, but is doing better and is in a relatively bright spot compared to other countries, a top International Monetary Fund (IMF) official said on Tuesday.

Just look at the global conjuncture right now, which is the overarching problem, IMF Director of Asia and Pacific Department, Krishna Srinivasan, said, adding that the growth was “slowing across many parts of the world even as inflation is rising”.

“We expect countries accounting for 1/3 of the global economy to go into a recession this year or the next. And inflation is rampant. So that is the overarching story,” Srinivasan told PTI in an interview.

Almost every country is slowing. In that context, India is doing better and is in a relative bright spot compared to the other countries in the region,” Srinivasan said.

The IMF on Tuesday in its World Economic Outlook projected a growth rate of 6.8 per cent in 2022 as compared to 8.7 per cent in 2021 for India.

The projection for 2023 slides down further to 6.1 per cent. More than a third of the global economy will contract in 2023, while the three largest economies — the United States, the European Union, and China — will continue to stall, it said.

“In short, the worst is yet to come, and for many people, 2023 will feel like a recession,” said Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the Economic Counsellor and the Director of Research of the IMF, in his forward to the WEO released during the annual meeting of the IMF and the World Bank.

