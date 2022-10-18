In Kondele, I am the second most popular person after Raila – Moses Kuria

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – The nominee for Trade Investment and Industry Cabinet Secretary post Moses Kuria has described himself as a peace loving Kenyan who is often misunderstood.

He made the remarks after being put to task by the National Assembly Appointment committee over his abrasive nature.

Kuria however brushed the views aside stating that “If you go to most corners of this country, they know me as a peace loving Kenyan. A place like Kondele, I am the 2nd most popular person after Raila Odinga.”

The former Gatundu South Member of Parliament pointed out that he is often misunderstood especially in social media and elite circles.

The Formerly Gatundu South MP has been associated with political controversy as he has been referred as a loose cannon with court cases on his neck.

He was last year charged with assault but was set free after the case was dropped.

The nominee who is not new to controversy, is accused of attacking a woman last month in December, 2019 under unclear circumstances.

According to reports, the incident happened right inside the Inooro FM radio studios in Nairobi, during a political talk show.

Kuria who was arrested was freed on a Sh20,000 police bond after attempts to have him freed on a Sh50,000 cash bail obtained from Principal Magistrate Cheruiyot failed.