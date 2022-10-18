Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Moses Kuria appearing before the National Assembly Appointments Committee, Oct 18, 2022. /NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

Kenya

In Kondele, I am the second most popular person after Raila – Moses Kuria

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – The nominee for Trade Investment and Industry Cabinet Secretary post Moses Kuria has described himself as a peace loving Kenyan who is often misunderstood.

He made the remarks after being put to task by the National Assembly Appointment committee over his abrasive nature.

Kuria however brushed the views aside stating that “If you go to most corners of this country, they know me as a peace loving Kenyan. A place like Kondele, I am the 2nd most popular person after Raila Odinga.”

The former Gatundu South Member of Parliament pointed out that he is often misunderstood especially in social media and elite circles.

The Formerly Gatundu South MP has been associated with political controversy as he has been referred as a loose cannon with court cases on his neck.

He was last year charged with assault but was set free after the case was dropped.

The nominee who is not new to controversy, is accused of attacking a woman last month in December, 2019 under unclear circumstances.

According to reports, the incident happened right inside the Inooro FM radio studios in Nairobi, during a political talk show.

Kuria who was arrested was freed on a Sh20,000 police bond after attempts to have him freed on a Sh50,000 cash bail obtained from Principal Magistrate Cheruiyot failed.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

I am worth Sh750mn, Moses Kuria tells MPs vetting team

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Trade Investment and Industry Cabinet Secretary nominee Moses Kuria says he is worth Sh750 million. Appearing before the National...

35 mins ago
President Ruto transmits Koome's name to Parliament for consideration as IG President Ruto transmits Koome's name to Parliament for consideration as IG

Featured

Ruto transmits Koome’s name To Parliament for consideration As IG

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 18 – President William Ruto has submitted the name of the Inspector General of Police nominee Japhet Koome to the Senate...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Energy CS Nominee Davis Chirchir says he is worth Sh482mn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – The nominee for Energy David Chirchir has revealed that he is only worth Sh482 million. Chirchir who unveiled the...

2 hours ago

Kenya

I never shot anyone because I don’t own a gun, Aisha Jumwa tells MPs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – Public Service and Gender Cabinet Secretary nominee Aisha Jumwa has reiterated that she does now own a gun and...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Public Service Cabinet Secretary nominee Aisha Jumwa says she is worth Sh100mn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Nominee Aisha Jumwa who is also the former Kilifi MP has placed her net worth...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Aisha Jumwa breaks down before MPs as she recalls forced marriage, struggle growing up

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Gender and Public Service nominee Aisha Jumwa was emotional as she narrated her tumultuous journey growing up from a...

4 hours ago
Senators on Tuesday elected Chairpersons and their Vice for various committees. Senators on Tuesday elected Chairpersons and their Vice for various committees.

Kenya

Senators Hold Elections For House Committees Leadership

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 18 – Senators on Tuesday voted for Chairpersons and their Vice who will serve in various Committees of the House. Committees...

5 hours ago

Kenya

MPs put Njuguna Ndung’u on the spot over CBK tenure controversies

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – The nominee for Treasury Cabinet Secretary Prof Njuguna Ndung’u found himself in a tight spot Tuesday as he tried...

6 hours ago