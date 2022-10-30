Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati/FILE/CFM - Moses Muoki

NATIONAL NEWS

IEBC to conduct Kandara, Garissa Township, Elgeyo Marakwet by-elections on January 5

Commission Chairperson Wafula Chebukati called on political parties intending to participate in the election to submit the names of the persons contesting in the party primaries and the date on or before November 14.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 30 — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is set to conduct by-elections in Kandara, Garissa Township and Elegeyo Marakwet on January 5.

In a gazette notice circulated on Sunday, Commission Chairperson Wafula Chebukati called on political parties intending to participate in the election to submit the names of the persons contesting in the party primaries and the date on or before November 14.

“A public officer who intends to contest in the by-election shall resign from public office within seven (7) days of the declaration of the vacancy by the Speaker. The Commission shall publish, in the Gazette, the names of the persons contesting in a party primary and the date of the party primary within seven (7) days of receipt of the names of the candidates. Political parties intending to present candidates in these by-elections through direct nominations shall submit the list of persons nominated to contest in the elections to the Commission on or before Wednesday, 30th November 2022,” the notice read in part.

Political parties are also expected to conduct the primaries and resolve any disputes arising from the process by November 30.

Those intending to participate as independent candidates were urged to submit their names and symbols by November 14.

“Candidates intending to participate in the by-elections as independent candidates shall not have been members of any political party at least three (3) months immediately before the date of the by-elections,” Chebukati stated.

The poll agency shall also conduct a by-election in Shella Ward in Lamu County.  

The campaign period shall commence upon nomination of the candidates on December 5 and cease on January 2, being 48 hours before the by-election day.

The campaign time shall run from 7.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. during the campaign period, the electoral commission noted.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Garissa Township and Kandara seats were left vacant after Aden Duale and Alice Wahome resigned as Members of Parliament on Wednesday to assume new roles in President William Ruto’s Cabinet.

Duale took office as Defence Cabinet Secretary while Wahome assumed as Water CS.

The Elgeyo Marakwet Senate seat fell vacant after Kipchumba Murkomen took up a Cabinet slot to head the Transport and Roads dockets.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

House Speaker declares Garissa Township, Kandara seats vacant

Wetangula, in a gazette notice circulated on Friday declared the Garissa Township and Kandara parliamentary seats open paving way for the electoral commission to...

1 day ago

Kenya

Murang’a leaders laud Ruto for nominating Alice Wahome as CS

MURANGA, Kenya, Oct 21 – A section of Murang’a leaders have lauded President William Ruto for nominating Kandara MP, Alice Wahome as cabinet secretary...

October 21, 2022

Kenya

Water and Sanitation CS nominee Alice Wahome refutes claims she has temper issues

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – The nominee for the Water and Sanitation Cabinet Secretary post Alice Wahome has refuted claims that she is a...

October 17, 2022

Kenya

Water CS Nominee Alice Wahome says she is worth Sh218 million

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – Water and Sanitation Cabinet Secretary nominee Alice Wahome says she has a net worth of Sh218 million. Appearing before...

October 17, 2022

Kenya

Duale says he is worth Sh851mn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Defense Nominee Aden Duale has revealed he is worth Sh851 million which is the net worth comprising his assets....

October 17, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Duale, Omanga join Amnesty International in lauding DCI Special Service disbandment

Garissa Township MP Aden Duale and Defense Cabinet Secretary nominee said the disbandment of the elite crime unit is a milestone towards ending police...

October 17, 2022

Kenya

Kandara MP Alice Wahome named Water and Sanitation CS

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27 – Kandara Member of Parliament Alice Wahome has been named as the new Cabinet Secretary for Water and Sanitation, by...

September 27, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Duale alleges mischief by Uhuru over delayed convening of the House

The Garissa Town MP, one of the top lieutenants of President-Elect William Ruto, argued that there are only seven days left for the Head...

September 1, 2022