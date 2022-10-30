IEBC to conduct Kandara, Garissa Township, Elgeyo Marakwet by-elections on January 5

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 30 — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is set to conduct by-elections in Kandara, Garissa Township and Elegeyo Marakwet on January 5.

In a gazette notice circulated on Sunday, Commission Chairperson Wafula Chebukati called on political parties intending to participate in the election to submit the names of the persons contesting in the party primaries and the date on or before November 14.

“A public officer who intends to contest in the by-election shall resign from public office within seven (7) days of the declaration of the vacancy by the Speaker. The Commission shall publish, in the Gazette, the names of the persons contesting in a party primary and the date of the party primary within seven (7) days of receipt of the names of the candidates. Political parties intending to present candidates in these by-elections through direct nominations shall submit the list of persons nominated to contest in the elections to the Commission on or before Wednesday, 30th November 2022,” the notice read in part.

Political parties are also expected to conduct the primaries and resolve any disputes arising from the process by November 30.

Those intending to participate as independent candidates were urged to submit their names and symbols by November 14.

“Candidates intending to participate in the by-elections as independent candidates shall not have been members of any political party at least three (3) months immediately before the date of the by-elections,” Chebukati stated.

The poll agency shall also conduct a by-election in Shella Ward in Lamu County.

The campaign period shall commence upon nomination of the candidates on December 5 and cease on January 2, being 48 hours before the by-election day.

The campaign time shall run from 7.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. during the campaign period, the electoral commission noted.

The Garissa Township and Kandara seats were left vacant after Aden Duale and Alice Wahome resigned as Members of Parliament on Wednesday to assume new roles in President William Ruto’s Cabinet.

Duale took office as Defence Cabinet Secretary while Wahome assumed as Water CS.

The Elgeyo Marakwet Senate seat fell vacant after Kipchumba Murkomen took up a Cabinet slot to head the Transport and Roads dockets.