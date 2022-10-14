Ida Odinga’s police bodyguard shot dead, clash over woman suspected

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 14 — A police bodyguard assigned to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s spouse, Ida, has been shot dead near Uzima University in Kisumu.

The incident was reported on Thursday night.

He was killed in the company of a woman and another male companion both of whom sustained injuries from the incident.

A reliable source indicated that the assailant who is said to be a manager of one of the leading clubs in Kisumu took off from the scene after the shooting.

The suspect shot the woman on the arm and the third person, a man.

The two were admitted in one of the hospitals in the lakeside city with gun shot wounds.

A police officer who spoke on condition of anonymity told Capital News preliminary investigations indicated the bodyguard may have been shot following a dispute over the woman.

“Apparently, they were in a club and an alteration over the lady occurred. The manager fatally shot the officer, plus two others before fleeing,” the officer said.

The suspect, a licensed forearm holder, who is on the run is said to have fled with the slain officers firearm.

The slain officer’s body was moved to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting a postmortem as police intensifies efforts to apprehend the suspect and recover the missing firearm.