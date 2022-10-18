I do not have hate in my DNA, Moses Kuria says of political controversies

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 -The Cabinet Secretary nominee for Trade and Industry Moses Kuria has distanced himself from controversies surrounding his political conduct saying the culture of personality-based politics visa vi issued based politics has shaped his politics.

He made the sentiments before the National Assembly Appointments committee where he was being vetted for the slot.

On the instances that he has emerged as controversial, Kuria blamed the tendency to “the character of our politics” which he pointed out was based on personalities and not issues.

“Within those 30 years of divisive politics we have all said things and done things which we need to have moment of forgiveness and repentance. That is not to me but to all political players,” he said.

Kuria pledged to take an active role to ensure that divisive politics in this country comes to an end to ensure that Kenyans live in harmony despite their political affiliation.

“Any perceived extremism or divineness has been shaped by the political culture we have. I don’t think as a person that I have got anything with my DNA that is synonymous with hate or extremism or separation,” Kuria stated.

“I passed that master of Chapter 6 that will enable me take my role moving forward,” he added.

After being put to task by the committee over his abrasive nature, Kuria described himself as a peace loving Kenyan who is often misunderstood.

He however brushed the views aside stating that “If you go to most corners of this country, they know me as a peace loving Kenyan. A place like Kondele, I am the 2nd most popular person after Raila Odinga.”

The former Gatundu South Member of Parliament pointed out that he is often misunderstood especially in social media and elite circles.

The politician has been associated with political controversy as he has been referred as a loose cannon with numerous court cases.

He was last year charged with assault but was set free after the case was dropped.

The nominee who is not new to controversy, is accused of attacking a woman last month in December, 2019 under unclear circumstances.

According to reports, the incident happened right inside the Inooro FM radio studios in Nairobi, during a political talk show.

Kuria who was arrested was freed on a Sh20,000 police bond after attempts to have him freed on a Sh50,000 cash bail obtained from Principal Magistrate Cheruiyot failed.