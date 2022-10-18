Connect with us

Moses Kuria. /CFM.

Kenya

I am worth Sh750mn, Moses Kuria tells MPs vetting team

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Trade Investment and Industry Cabinet Secretary nominee Moses Kuria says he is worth Sh750 million.

Appearing before the National Assembly Appointment Committee Tuesday, Kuria stated that his wealth comprises of Real Estate, companies, business concerns in the manufacturing sector and Fintech.

“My financial net worth is 750 million. My net worth comprises of real estate developments, shares held in unrelated companies in my business concerns, in manufacturing, in fintech and in the energy sector,” he stated.

