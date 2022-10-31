Hustler Fund to target 4 segments including startups: CS Chelugui

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31 — Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui says he will hit the ground running to ensure that he abides by President William Ruto’s directive of launching the Hustler Fund by December 1.

Speaking when he was taking over the two ministerial dockets from outgoing CSs Peter Munya and Betty Maina on Monday, Chelugui noted that the Government intends to roll out the Sh50 billion fund in four phases starting with a product aimed at addressing personal finance and the final product will focus on boosting start-ups.

“We will begin by enumerating the Small and Medium businesses, and on December 1 we are offering four products. The first products will be the personal finance products and that is currently under development we believe beginning today we will not sit down, roll our sleeves and begin to work on a product,” Chelugui explained.

The CS stated the Hustler Fund is an intervention to address the biggest challenge among the youth and owners of small businesses.

He said the second product targetting Micro-business will begin in early 2023, and it will be followed by the unveiling of a product targeting SMEs and then start-ups.

“Micro-business will be supported through Savings and Credit Cooperative Societies (SACCOs) and the Chamas which are already in place. I have had a lot of discussions with SASRA, the regulator, and also the Commissioner of Cooperatives so that we can reach out to these established and organized collectives and we can be able to immediate impact by working with them,” he said.

Chelugui acknowledged that many Kenyans are in dire need of cheap credit and had huge expectations of his campaign promises.

He added the ministry is looking at avenues that will make credit products available to small businesses on digital platforms at affordable rates.

“In the end, we will be looking at the start-up, the young people in college and universities who have great ideas and may need support. They have always had their challenges and have been treated like anybody else and it is difficult for them to take off,” Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises Cabinet Secretary said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In his Mashujaa Day speech, President William Ruto indicated that ‘hustlers’ will have to participate in a pensions programme in order to access cheap credit.

‘All borrowers on this platform will also participate in a short-term savings plan and long-term pensions programme. Every saving made by borrowers on this platform will be merged by the government of Kenya on a 2:1 ratio to a level to be determined by the programme,’ the Head of State said.