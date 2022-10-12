Connect with us

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji/FILE

Kenya

Human Rights lobby questions sudden withdrawal of graft cases by DPP Haji

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Oct 12 – The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has expressed concern over the recent withdrawal of several high-profile cases by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

The lobby questioned the move by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji to drop the cases Wednesday without adequate explanation.

KHRC said that Haji needs to tell Kenyans the reasons behind the sudden case withdrawals.

“Although the government has touted its commitment to tackling corruption, we are baffled by the spate of coordinated withdrawals of high-value graft cases by the ODPP. The ODPP and DPP Haji owe Kenyans an explanation over the sudden surge in withdrawal of graft cases,” KHRC said.

The statement by KHRC was in reference to the withdrawal of graft cases against ex-KPLC boss Ben Chumo and 10 others and that involving the former Samburu County Governor Moses Lenolkulal.

In regards to Chumo’s case, the prosecution told trial magistrate Felix Kombo that the State does not wish to continue with the case citing lack of evidence.

Already three witnesses had rendered their evidence with only one remaining for the prosecution to close it’s case.

An attempt to withdraw the graft case facing former Samburu Governor Lenolkulal was declined as the court directed the prosecution to file a formal application for withdrawal.

Lenolkulal was facing a Sh80 million graft case.

The DPP also withdrew the Sh19 million graft case against former Malindi MP and Cabinet nominee for Public Service and Gender.

