Speaker Moses Wetangula/CFM/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

House Speaker declares Garissa Township, Kandara seats vacant

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29 — House Speaker Moses Wetangula has declared two seats vacant following resignations by its occupants who took up Cabinet appointments on Thursday.

Wetangula, in a gazette notice circulated on Friday declared the Garissa Township and Kandara parliamentary seats open paving way for the electoral commission to hold by-elections.

The two seats were left vacant after Aden Duale and Alice Wahome resigned as Members of Parliament on Wednesday to assume new roles as Cabinet Secretaries for Defence and Water respectively.

Duale and Wahome were among 24 appointees sworn in on Thursday to take up various roles in President William Ruto’s Cabinet.

