Here is Ruto’s first 1 million jobs for Kenyan youths

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 31 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has launched an entrepreneurship program for Kenya’s youth in partnership with the private sector that will create 1 million jobs.

The initiative, dubbed the Kenya Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship Accelerator Program (K-YEEAP), is a project by the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) that seeks to create at least 1 million 4jobs in the next one year.

Speaking at the event, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua congratulated the business community for partnering with the government as it seeks to find solutions to the country’s youth unemployment problem.

“Today I am honoured to preside over the launch of the Kenya Youth employment and Entrepreneurship Accelerator Program. The youth remain central to our Government’s agenda to improve the lives of the millions of youth around the country,” said Deputy President Gachagua.

“As a Government, we will provide the necessary support to take the youth closer to their collective dream of a better future. This fund and the partnership with the Kenya Private Sector Alliance will go a long way towards giving the youth an equal chance at life.”

Youth unemployment in Kenya is estimated at 38.9% with an estimated 800,000 young people getting into the labour market every year from institutions of higher learning.

“Our economy has not matched the supply in generation of new jobs for our youth. Experts have warned us of the ‘youth time bomb’ occasioned by the jobless youth bulge,” the Deputy President said.

According to KEPSA, the Kenya Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship Acceleration Program will leverage technology and digital transformation.

“This will enable our youth to be active participants in the ongoing global digital revolution,” daid DP Rigathi Gachagua.

The DP also said that to ensure that Kenya remains an active participant in the ongoing digital revolution, the Kenya Kwanza Government is committed to creating a conducive environment for upcoming and established entrepreneurs.

“Partnerships between the Government and the private sector will be a key determinant in delivering jobs and opportunities to our youth. And the Kenya Kwanza government will provide a friendly environment to make sure this happens,” said the Deputy President.

He also hit out at the opposition and urged them to take up their constitutional obligation of providing a fair and honest critique to the government of the day.

“We want the opposition to play their role and provide constructive criticism to the government because we want to run an open and truthful government,” said DP Gachagua.