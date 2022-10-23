Connect with us

Tigray has been under what the UN has described as a de facto blockade

Fifth Estate

Heinous crimes looming in Ethiopia/Tigray crisis

Published

I stand here as a tall African to say the TRUTH that will set all of us free. The AU has again called for another round of peace talks on the conflict without condemning all sponsors of the war.

A peace process that is OPAQUE is a DEAD one. I want to be on record stating that until both sides come out clean, the much-needed peace will be elusive as the war itself.

It is high time the AU NAMED and SHAME the countries that sponsor this war on both sides.AU must come out clearly to tell the funders who are arming both sides.It is very prudish, and sardonic, for the same countries to pretend by calling for peace yet sponsor death in Ethiopia.

The Ethiopian /Tigray War is sponsored by enemies of Africa. Both sides are sponsored by external elements. They are out to get the spoils of the conflict. Let this truth sink into the minds of MEDIATORS before the talks start.

The war has hugely devastated Ethiopia’s northernmost region. As a seasoned conflict resolution expert, I will advise that while comprehensive national dialogue is anticipated, Addis Ababa and Tigray must stop the fight.

There is an immediate predicament on how to save millions and millions of those dying of hunger and intended starvation created by the blockade from both sides.

Both sides, Addis Ababa &Tigray must start engaging with serious elements of authority and work together to bring a LAUDABLE CEASEFIRE in the area so as to ensure that aid reaches the starving millions in the blockade.

The conflict has soured relations between Tigrayan and other Ethiopian elites and poisoned public opinion in Tigray and Ethiopia against each other’s side. It has also divided the world’s opinion and this works as a negative factor.

The Federal authorities, who may well struggle to administer the region for years to come have no option but begin the process to ease the humanitarian crisis.

If Addis Ababa’s energies are drained by enforcing its rule on Tigray, other Ethiopian ethno-nationalist forces may be emboldened in the same wars that could tear down Ethiopia.

As I always say, Redemptive measures must be employed and the strategy must be all-inclusive. Whether or not the federal government achieves all its military goals, it will need to work with others to save the situation.

The Amhara and Eritrean troops’ presence in Tigray is creating more problems than solutions. Plans to remove these troops through the supervision of AU should come up and let aid flow.

The main obstacle remains foreign troops from the notable countries that have equipped both Ethiopia and Tigray. Inclusive national dialogue to heal this and other political divides in Africa is essential.

The author is the Chairman of the Pan African Forum (UK) Ltd

