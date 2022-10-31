Hearing on detention of 9 police officers from defunct DCI special unit to kick off today

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31 – Nine police officers were Monday expected in court for a hearing on an application the prosecution has made to detain them over the two missing Indians and their Kenyan driver as investigations go on.

The whereabouts of Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan, Mohamed Zaid Sami Kidwai, and their taxi driver Nicodemus Mwania are not known since July 24.

Police say preliminary findings show the three were trailed from Westlands, Nairobi, to their residence at Ole Sereni Hotel along Mombasa Road by officers of the Special Services Unit (SSU).

They were then abducted, killed and dumped at Aberdare National Park with the motive not being clear.

The two Indians are said to have been part of a team that had come to Kenya to join an IT team for President William Ruto to run the election campaigns.

An affidavit filed in court by the Internal Affairs Unit of the National Police Service revealed that several officers from the disbanded unit had been trailing the two Indians from Westlands to Ole Sereni Hotel.

It added that the officers had laid ambush near Ole Sereni Hotel on the evening of July 22, before the two Indians had arrived at their residence.