Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Kenya

Health CS nominee Susan Nakhumicha is worth Sh101mn

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – Health Cabinet Secretary nominee Susan Nakhumicha Wafula has put her net worth at Sh101 million.

She made the the revelation during her approval hearing by the National Assembly Appointment Committee on Wednesday.

Nakhumicha’s wealth is mostly a summation of immovable assets which include parcel of lands in different part of the country and rental apartments.

“My net worth of a town house and rental apartments in Syokimau.I have land in Kangundo, Bungoma, Transnzoia, Kakamega and shares and deposits in Waumini and UN women.I have dividends from Cooperative Bank of Kenya,” she said.

Her political ambitions have seen her attempt for the Trans-Nzoia woman representative seat in 2022 but emerged third.

Currently is the Ford-Kenya party national vice chairperson for the women, youth and children docket.

Her profile shows she has extensive experience in procurement and supply chain management.

She says has the ability to improve the supply chain performance in four key areas: efficiency, reliability, resilience and sustainability.

Preceding her appointment by Ruto, she served as Head of Supply for the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) Global Programme for Research and Training.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The UCSF partners with health stakeholders in solving the challenges of infectious diseases such as malaria, HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Wetangula cautions CS nominees against visiting Ministries before approval process completion

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has warned Cabinet nominees against visiting ministries until they are approved by the house....

19 mins ago

Kenya

Lands CS nominee Zachariah Njeru is worth Sh80mn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – The Lands Cabinet Secretary nominee Zachariah Njeru is worth Sh80 million in the revelations made before the National Assembly...

2 hours ago

Kenya

UK to partner with Kirinyaga to facilitate development projects

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Oct 19 – The United Kingdom (UK) to partner with Kirinyaga County in development of mega projects within the county. While on...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Nairobi Assembly Speaker Ng’ondi says Azimio has majority in house

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Ken Ngondi has ruled that the Azimio One Kenya coalition party is the majority in...

2 hours ago

Kenya

I didn’t say I will strip naked, Malonza says of frosty relations with Malombe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – Peninah Malonza, the nominee for Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage, found herself on the spot after ghosts of her previous...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Sakaja says City Hall to bring order to Nairobi as he addresses MCAs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja on Wednesday officially opened the third county assembly of Nairobi, now paving way for the...

3 hours ago

Kenya

I’m worth Sh300mn, Tourism CS nominee Peninah Malonza tells vetting team

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage Cabinet Secretary nominee Peninah Malonza says she is worth Sh300 million. Malonza told the National...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Rights groups want judicial inquiry commission set up to probe Special Service Unit

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 19 – Social Justice Centre (SJC) has called upon the government to constitute a judicial inquiry in the wake of disbandment...

5 hours ago