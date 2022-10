0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Long-serving career civil servant and Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua has exited office after 44 years of service.

Kinyua’s final act of duty was presiding over the swearing in of his successor former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Felix Koskei who will double up as the Chief of Staff.

Kinyua described his four decades in public service as a profound journey.