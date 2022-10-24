Gynaecologist cautions curious teens against untamed sexual cravings

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KAJIADO, Kenya, Oct 24 — The youth have been cautioned against unhealthy sexual cravings as they will adversely manifest in their later years of life starting from mid-life crisis.

A consultant Gynaecologist Dr Sammy Kyalo has called on sexually curious teens and those in their early twenties to avoid obsessive experiments including masturbation that drain their energy and often associated with future reproductive health complications.

Speaking to KNA in Kajiado, Dr Kyalo observed that adolescent youths were normally excited about the changes happening in their bodies and often end up with funny cravings and experiments, which might later on impact negatively on their lives.

The medic said some of the youths try unimaginable experiments like engaging in penile enlargement procedures, at times resulting in extra-large penises, which have to be fitted with rings to calibrate the length they should penetrate a female to prevent uterus and cervical rapture and discomfort during intercourse.

He disclosed that he had met many youths seeking penile extension interventions after they were advised by their female partners to seek the services.

Dr Kyalo said as an expert in the reproductive system, he would advise men to shun the habit, noting that regardless of size, most men can impregnate a woman, since the sperm physiology allows it to swim to the required depth, eventually reaching the female ovary for fertilisation.

At the same time, the doctor encouraged males with huge and long penises to care for their female companions and not inflict unnecessary harm called vaginismus in medical terms, characterised by tearing and pain, which sometimes has effects associated with cervical cancer in later life.

He also discouraged curious girls in their teens not to fantasise about killer males with humongous penises saying they might regret the encounters as they age.

Meanwhile, scientific research has revealed that some causes of cervical cancer include early sexual exposure of girls with the main cause of the disease being the long lasting effects of Human Papilloma Virus (HPV).

According to statistics from the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) at least half of the sexually active population have the HPV virus, passed during sexual intercourse, with a few women getting cervical cancer.