Grand Regency sale was above board, Treasury CS nominee Njuguna Ndung’u tells MPs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – The ghost of the controversial Grand Regency hotel sale returned to haunt National Treasury Cabinet Secretary nominee Njuguna Ndung’u, as Members of Parliament conducted confirmation hearings.

The former Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor strongly defended himself against charges of wrongdoing over the sale of the five-star Hotel.

He explained that a commission of inquiry on the sale found that the Government got value for money.

Njunguna was also hardpressed to respond to an allegation that he engineered the fall of the shilling from Sh80 to Sh107 to the dollar, ten years ago.

Minority leader Junet Mohamed also put him to task over collapsed banks and weakened shilling during his tenure at CBK.