Govt to digitize government records and services, CS Owalo says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – The Ministry of ICT and Digital Economy will prioritize digitization of government services and all government records.

The newly appointed Cabinet Secretary for the ministry Eliud Owalo said the move is aimed at making the country an efficient, paperless society and a friendly environment.

Owalo said the ministry will also put in place a contact centre for the public, a channel that will be used by the government to hold conversations with its citizenry.

“President Dr. William Ruto envisages an open government that hold conversations with its citizens. We are therefore going to create an efficient and timeous platform for ongoing conversations with the people of Kenya, regardless of where they may be in the world,” h he said.

The CS said the government will strengthen institutions under the Ministry among them, the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), Kenya News Agency (KNA, Telkom and Postal Corporation to enable them to carry out their mandates effectively.

“The national broadcaster must step up to the plate, while KNA must play its expected lead role in government communications both at the national level and in the counties,” he stated.

The CS added that he is keen to see KNA become a reliable and trusted leader in gathering, packaging and dissemination of information for media outlets in the country and beyond.

Owalo was speaking at the Ministry Headquarters at Telposta Towers Friday, during the handover ceremony where he assumed office from the outgoing ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs CS Joe Mucheru.

The CS said he will lead the ministry in facilitating the country’s economic transformation by leveraging upon ICT for competitiveness and sustainable human development, in line with the government’s quest to make Kenya an empowered digital society, with high standards of living for the people.

Owalo also promised to fast-track the finalization of developing critical polices that are currently in the process of formulation, as well as push for the legislation in the subsector and also the Semi-Autonomous Government Agenciesto enable the ministry deliver its mandate toKenyans.

“We will fast track on the enactment of the Konza Technopolis Bill, the ICT- Authority Bill and development of an E-commerce strategy to support the revamping of the Postal Corporation,” said the CS.

Others are Film Bill, the Addressing Bill and the Public Relations and Communication Management Bill, which are aimed at facilitating efficient delivery of government services to the citizenry.

On universal broadband connectivity countywide, the CS announced that his ministry plans to launch the digital superhighway project by rolling out an additional 100,000 kilometres of national fiber-optic network across the country.

Owalo said in a bid to create job opportunities, the ministry will deploy ICT value addition entities and processes in the fields of agriculture, manufacturing, transport and communication and commerce among other spheres.

“My plan is to create a mass of digital jobs for the youth through the launch of talent incubation and growth programs, as well as ensure that technological devices are available and affordable,” he said.

At the same time, Owalo announced that the ministry will distribute 23,000 virtual desk top devices in TVETS across the country besides opening global jobs for the youth.

“We need to support infrastructure for the youth to bring their ideas to the market place and commercialization of innovative solutions,” he stated.

The CS singled out creative work in music, theatre, graphics design, digital animation, fashion and crafts as some of areas of focus.

Owalo commended his predecessor Mucheru for the key role he played in steering the ICT ministry to where it is currently, with the visionary agenda of making Kenya a prosperous, empowered and a digital society.

He also thanked the outgoing Principal Secretaries, Jerome Ochieng (ICT and Innovation) and his Broadcasting and Telecommunications counterpart Esther Koimett, Chief Administrative Secretaries Nadia Mohammed and Maureen Mbaka, all who were present during the handing over ceremony for their outstanding service.

The CS further lauded various heads of Departments and State Corporations Chief Executive Officers, as well as the entire ministry staff for job well done.

“You have worked well. You have given this ministry a good name out there. I look forward to building on this good reputation to accelerate the tempo of our effort and output to the next level,” said Owalo.

Welcoming the incoming CS, Mucheru said since he took over the ministry of ICT in 2015, the docket has succeeded in creating over 2 million online jobs for the youth, where they earn money to transform their families and hopes the jobs will gradually rise to at least 10 to 15 million.

“We also succeeded in internet connectivity. In the just concluded general election, 99.6 percent polling stations transmitted results without fail,” noted Mucheru, adding that he is leaving the incoming CS with a solid foundation that he will use to steer the ministry to another level.

While congratulating Owalo for the new appointment, he assured him that he would be readily available to provide any support, should his services be needed.