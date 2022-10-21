Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Kenya

Makueni county to crackdown illegal scrap metal dealers

Published

MAKUENI, Kenya, Oct 21 – The government will run a crackdown on unscrupulous scrap metal dealers who are vandalizing critical infrastructure in Makueni County, the area County Commissioner (CC) Beverly Opwora has said.

The crackdown comes at a time when some unscrupulous metal dealers have vandalized a battery from a flood light and also street lights within Wote town that has forced the residents to close their business early due to darkness.

Consequently, the CC directed the security agencies in the county to swing into action and ensure the culprits are arrested with a view of prosecuting them. The most affected areas are Bosnia estate and road along Makueni County Referral hospital.

“Those who are vandalizing and stealing energy metals and flood light batteries are no less than murderers. We will prefer the right charges against them,” Opwora gave the warning after she read the President’s speech at Unoa grounds during the celebrations of Mashujaa Day on Thursday.

“If your business has not been approved and licensed you are operating an illegal business,” she added.

The CC noted that the national and county governments will work together to ensure all critical infrastructure in the county are secure in a bid to ensure wananchi do their businesses without any interference.

On his part, Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Jnr echoed the same sentiments saying all illegal scrap metal dealers be closed and perpetrators be prosecuted for damaging and stealing public property.

The governor who described the scrap dealers as terrorist, accused them of also misusing unemployed youths to vandalize critical government infrastructure which he said should be stopped immediately.

“I am warning you, we will not live like this. As the governor of Makueni I will not allow this to continue. You either stop or leave Makueni,” he warned.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Communications and Digital Economy CS nominee Eliud Owalo is worth Sh645mn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – The Communications and Digital Economy nominee Eliud Owalo has put his net worth at Sh645 million. Appearing before the...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Coercion by Kenyatta to withdraw NYS scandal motion against Waiguru tormented me – Linturi

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 21 – Agriculture and Livestock nominee Mithika Linturi has spilled the beans on what pushed him to withdraw a motion in...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Light moment during Linturi’s vetting as Junet asks him to breath normally, calm nerves

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – There was a light moment at the vetting of Agriculture Cabinet Secretary nominee Mithika Linturi after Suna East Member...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Agriculture CS Nominee Linturi says he is worth Sh1.2bn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary nominee Mithika Linturi has put his net worth at Sh1.2 billion. Appearing before the National Assembly...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Miguna shares phone number, warns against being added to WhatsApp groups

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – Lawyer Miguna Miguna has shared his telephone number a day after jetting back home but warned against being added...

5 hours ago

Kenya

DCI urges public to report complaints to police lines after Amin gets surge in calls

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has urged the public to report complaints through police lines as Director Amin Mohamed...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Linturi, Owalo, Namwamba, Mvurya to be vetted for CS posts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – The vetting of Cabinet Secretary nominees resumes today with Agriculture nominee, Mithika Linturi set to appear before the National...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Murang’a leaders laud Ruto for nominating Alice Wahome as CS

MURANGA, Kenya, Oct 21 – A section of Murang’a leaders have lauded President William Ruto for nominating Kandara MP, Alice Wahome as cabinet secretary...

7 hours ago