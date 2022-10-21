Makueni county to crackdown illegal scrap metal dealers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MAKUENI, Kenya, Oct 21 – The government will run a crackdown on unscrupulous scrap metal dealers who are vandalizing critical infrastructure in Makueni County, the area County Commissioner (CC) Beverly Opwora has said.

The crackdown comes at a time when some unscrupulous metal dealers have vandalized a battery from a flood light and also street lights within Wote town that has forced the residents to close their business early due to darkness.

Consequently, the CC directed the security agencies in the county to swing into action and ensure the culprits are arrested with a view of prosecuting them. The most affected areas are Bosnia estate and road along Makueni County Referral hospital.

“Those who are vandalizing and stealing energy metals and flood light batteries are no less than murderers. We will prefer the right charges against them,” Opwora gave the warning after she read the President’s speech at Unoa grounds during the celebrations of Mashujaa Day on Thursday.

“If your business has not been approved and licensed you are operating an illegal business,” she added.

The CC noted that the national and county governments will work together to ensure all critical infrastructure in the county are secure in a bid to ensure wananchi do their businesses without any interference.

On his part, Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Jnr echoed the same sentiments saying all illegal scrap metal dealers be closed and perpetrators be prosecuted for damaging and stealing public property.

The governor who described the scrap dealers as terrorist, accused them of also misusing unemployed youths to vandalize critical government infrastructure which he said should be stopped immediately.

“I am warning you, we will not live like this. As the governor of Makueni I will not allow this to continue. You either stop or leave Makueni,” he warned.