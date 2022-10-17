Govt says Kenyans will be able to renew old generation passports after Nov 30 deadline

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – The government says Kenyans will still be able to renew or replace the old generation passports even after the November 30 deadline.

In a press statement, Director General Alexander Muteshi stated that the exercise will continue in all passport application centres locally and at missions abroad.

According to Muteshi, Kenya will fully migrate to the new passports from December 1.

“The Directorate of Immigration Services wishes to remind the general public that the deadline for phasing out of the old generation Kenya passport is 30th November 2022,” read the report.

“Kenya will migrate fully to using the new East African Community Biometric e – passport on 1st December 2022,” he said.

Kenya launched the e – passport system in September 2017 in compliance with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) document 9303 and the East African Community Summit resolution.

In November 2021, the EAC Council of ministers in a meeting held in Arusha agreed to do away with the old generation passports for all member states by November 2022.

The new e – passport contains the holder’s biodata and is aimed at enhancing efficiency and to do away with any security loopholes.

Muteshi further said that replacement of the passports will continue even after the deadline.

“However, renewal/replacement of the old generation Kenya passport will continue normally in all our passport application centers locally, and in our missions abroad after this deadline,” he added.

November 30th, however, marks the fourth time that the deadline for acquiring the EAC passport is being set after being previously extended from 2019 to March 2020 by former president Uhuru Kenyatta.

The new e – passport will enable the EAC member states including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to enter and exit the member countries freely.