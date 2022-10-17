Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Kenyan_E-passport

Kenya

Govt says Kenyans will be able to renew old generation passports after Nov 30 deadline

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – The government says Kenyans will still be able to renew  or replace the old generation passports even after the November 30 deadline.

In a press statement, Director General Alexander Muteshi stated that the exercise will continue in all passport application centres locally and at missions abroad.

According to Muteshi, Kenya will fully migrate to the new passports from December 1.

“The Directorate of Immigration Services wishes to remind the general public that the deadline for phasing out of the old generation Kenya passport is 30th November 2022,” read the report.

“Kenya will migrate fully to using the new East African Community Biometric e – passport on 1st December 2022,” he said.

 Kenya launched the e – passport system in September 2017 in compliance with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) document 9303 and the East African Community Summit resolution.

 In November 2021, the EAC Council of ministers in a meeting held in Arusha agreed to do away with the old generation passports for all member states by November 2022.

 The new e – passport contains the holder’s biodata and is aimed at enhancing efficiency and to do away with any security loopholes.

 Muteshi further said that replacement of the passports will continue even after the deadline.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

 “However, renewal/replacement of the old generation Kenya passport will continue normally in all our passport application centers locally, and in our missions abroad after this deadline,” he added.

November 30th, however, marks the fourth time that the deadline for acquiring the EAC passport is being set after being previously extended from 2019 to March 2020 by former president Uhuru Kenyatta.

 The new e – passport will enable the EAC member states including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to enter and exit the member countries freely.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Mudavadi says no need for Devolution Ministry, Counties legally provided for

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Prime Cabinet Secretary nominee Musalia Mudavadi says no need for Devolution Ministry as the counties constitutionally provided in the...

19 mins ago

Kenya

Mudavadi says wasn’t involved in Goldenberg scandal but dismantled it

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Prime Cabinet Secretary nominee Musalia Mudavadi says he was not involved in the Goldenberg scandal and actually dismantled cartels...

34 mins ago

Kenya

Mudavadi says proud of office location at Kenya Railways

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Prime Cabinet Secretary nominee Musalia Mudavadi says he is proud with the location of his office at Kenya Railways...

57 mins ago

Kenya

Wetangula says Mudavadi Nomination as Prime Cabinet Secretary legal

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has stated that the nomination of Musalia Mudavadi as the Prime Cabinet Secretary is...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Mudavadi tells vetting committee his net worth is Sh4bn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – Nominee for the Prime Cabinet Secretary post Musalia Mudavadi says his net worth is Sh4 billion. While appearing before...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Mudavadi to appear before MPs committee for vetting

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 18 – The National Assembly’s Committee on Appointments will start vetting Cabinet Secretary nominees Monday with each being given two hours...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto vows sustained police reforms to end extrajudicial killings

Ruto said that he had directed the disbandment of the elite Special Service Unit drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) which was...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

We’ve set Kenya on a recovery path: Ruto

President Ruto said the Opposition must keep off “as we fix the mess they left behind”.

19 hours ago