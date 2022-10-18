Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Education stakeholders hold a meeting at the county commissioner’s office to discuss ways of preventing girls’ pregnancy/FILE

County News

Govt in month-long pursuit of men responsible for 741 teen pregnancies in Narok

This is after it emerged that about 741 school-going girls in the county are pregnant, according to data from the Ministry of Education.

Published

NAROK, Kenya, Oct 18 — Education stakeholders in Narok County will conduct a one-month Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) drive with the aim of arresting and prosecuting perpetrators of defilement.

This is after it emerged that about 741 school-going girls in the county are pregnant, according to data from the Ministry of Education.

The decision was reached during a consultative meeting at the County Commissioner’s boardroom that was presided over by Narok County Commissioner Isaac Masinde and attended by eight deputy county commissioners, the County Director of Education, and the County Director of Gender.

Also in attendance were the senior counsel from the Office of Public Prosecution, the County Police Commander, representatives from the Judiciary, the County Director of Health, the County Children Officer, and the County Information Officer.

The County Director of Education Jane Njogu said 332 girls in primary schools are pregnant while another 409 students below the age of 18 years are pregnant in secondary school.

She added that Narok South was leading in girls’ pregnancy with 149 girls, followed by Narok Central at 140 while Narok West sub-county had 124 pregnant learners.

Other sub-counties where such incidences have happened include Trans Mara West, 81, Narok North, 60, Narok East, 66, Trans Mara South, 67, and Trans Mara East sub-county with 54 pregnancy cases.

“I believe the problem with our society is with the culture that allows girls to engage in sex after they undergo Female Genital Mutilation (FGM),” observed Ms. Njogu.

She reiterated that some principals are not willing to disclose the number of pregnant girls in their schools and instead collaborate with the parents not to reveal the men responsible for the pregnancies.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Narok County Health Director Francis Kiio said approximately 900 girls visit various health facilities in the county for their first antenatal clinic every month.

“This means there are 900 new cases of pregnancy among girls aged below 18 years every month. Some of these girls are still in school while others have dropped out of school,” he said.

County Commissioner Masinde directed the education department to champion the creation of guidance and counseling sessions in all schools where the students will be taken through thorough sensitization programmes.

“The number could be more as we believe many cases are not reported. This is very scary and we all have to bring our efforts together to eradicate girl pregnancy,” said Masinde.

At the same time, the stakeholders raised concern over the sad cases where minors are impregnated by fellow minors.

“We must start engaging the school principals and head teachers closely so that they too can know they have a responsibility of guiding the young children on sexual matters,” he said.

Already 66 people have been remanded while 90 other people have been convicted by the courts for defilement in the county.

In the year 2014, Narok County was captured in the Kenya Health Demographic Survey as the leading county with teenage pregnancy cases at 40 percent against the national average of 18 per cent.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Treasury CS nominee Njuguna Ndung’u says he is worth Sh950mn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Treasury Cabinet Secretary nominee Njuguna Ndung’u who is also former Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) governor has placed his...

55 mins ago

Kenya

Kindiki vows to flatten gorges used as hideouts by cattle rustlers, bandits

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Interior Cabinet Secretary nominee Kithure Kindiki has vowed to ‘flatten gorges’ used as hideouts by bandits, cattle rustlers in...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Lesuuda weeps over bandit attacks during Kindiki’s vetting

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Samburu West MP Lesuuda Naisula was overcome by emotion and wept during the ongoing Cabinet Secretary nominees confirmation hearing....

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kindiki was not shocked when he missed out Deputy President slot

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – The nominee for Interior Cabinet Secretary post Kithure Kindiki says he was not shocked when his nomination as Deputy...

3 hours ago
Paul Mwangi Gaure appointed Private Secretary to Office of the Deputy President Gachagua. Paul Mwangi Gaure appointed Private Secretary to Office of the Deputy President Gachagua.

Kenya

Muraya Guare Named DP Gachagua’s Private Secretary, Njeri Rugene To Head Press Team

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 17 – President William Ruto has appointed Paul Muraya Mwangi Guare to be the Private Secretary to his deputy Rigathi Gachagua....

17 hours ago

Kenya

Water and Sanitation CS nominee Alice Wahome refutes claims she has temper issues

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – The nominee for the Water and Sanitation Cabinet Secretary post Alice Wahome has refuted claims that she is a...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Water CS Nominee Alice Wahome says she is worth Sh218 million

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – Water and Sanitation Cabinet Secretary nominee Alice Wahome says she has a net worth of Sh218 million. Appearing before...

19 hours ago

Kenya

Gachagua offers job to lady who coined ‘Riggy G’ nickname

Nairobi, Kenya, Oct 17 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has rewarded the lady who nicknamed him ‘Riggy G’ with a job in his office....

19 hours ago