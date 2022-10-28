Govt distributes relief food in Makueni County

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MAKUENI, Kenya, Oct 28 – The government has distributed 3,600 bags of rice and 1,440 bags of beans to hunger-stricken families and the most affected schools in Makueni County to alleviate their suffering due to the prolonged drought that has hit the area.

Among the beneficiaries include 16,000 households and over 51,000 children from about 200 selected primary and secondary day schools in some parts of the 9 sub-counties in the county.

In Kibwezi Sub-county hospital, 227 persons infected with HIV/AIDS will benefit while 48 bags of rice and 15 bags of beans have been distributed to Matiliku Sub-county hospital for people with special cases.

Mbooni West and Kilungu sub-counties prioritized relief food supply to schools compared to the other sub-counties which gave to households though they also gave consideration to special needs schools in their areas of jurisdiction.

The information was disclosed by the Makueni County Commissioner (CC) Beverly Opwora during the official launch of the distribution of relief food at Kathonzweni Deputy County Commissioner’s office on Thursday.

“The national government has provided 3,600, 50 kg, bags of rice and 1,440,50kg bags of beans whereby each of the 9 sub-counties received 400 bags of rice and 160 bags of beans to alleviate hunger to people faced with starvation in the county,” said Opwora.

During the launch flagged off jointly by Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Jnr and Opwora, three lorries were flagged off to take relief food to Mavindini, Kitise/Kithuki and Kwa Kavisi in the remote areas of Kathozweni Sub-county.

“All DCCs and Sub-County Administrators must ensure the food reaches the needy families immediately,” directed the county commissioner.

The administrator warned of dire consequences to those who will divert the relief food adding that no person will die of hunger saying the government has put in place plans to meet the needs of those affected.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In another development, Opwora revealed that the government will provide relief food to students especially those who will be seating for their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) in the area.

“I want to assure parents that the government will provide food for every pupil and student seating the national exams,” Opwora said.

Further Opwora appealed to well-wishers and local professionals to donate food to supplement government efforts in a bid to meet the needs of the people faced with starvation in the county.

On cash transfer, the administrator said that over 31,000 elderly, orphans and People with Disabilities have received monies through the cash transfer programme through the State Department of Social protection in the county.

The food distribution exercise will see each household receive 5kg of rice and 3kg of beans and more food is expected from the National and county Governments.

Speaking at the same event, Mutula emphasized the need for the committees charged with the responsibility to distribute relief food at the Sub-county to ensure that only vulnerable people benefit.