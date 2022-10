0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – The government has declared Monday a public holiday to celebrate Utamaduni Day.

The announcement was made by outgoing Interior and Coordination of National Government Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi.

Matiangi called on Kenyans to celebrate the rich cultural diversity in the country in a manner that promotes unity and economic progress.

Previously, the day was marked as Moi Day before the name was later changed to Huduma Day and later Utamaduni Day.