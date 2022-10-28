Connect with us

Meru Governor Faith Kawira Mwangaza
Kenya

Governor Mwangaza due before EACC over claims of Nepotism, Irregular recruitment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza was on Friday set to appear before the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over allegations of nepotism, conflict of interest, and irregular recruitment.

In a letter dated October 19, the anti graft body stated that the governor hired her sisters as her aides and her husband Murega Baicu as the county youth patron and hustlers’ ambassador.

Mwangaza is also at risk of being the first governor under President William Ruto administration to lose her job through an impeachment after a petition was filed by a Meru resident citing alleged gross misconduct and abuse of office.

The Governor has been locked in a standoff with members of the Meru County Assembly over allocation of Ward Development Fund and Bursary kitty under the new administration.

Meru Resident Petitions County Assembly To Impeach Governor Mwangaza
