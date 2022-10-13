Governor Lenku unveils County Plan

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KAJIADO, Kenya Oct 13 – Kajiado Governor Joseph ole Lenku has unveiled a seven-point development plan his administration intends to roll out during his second term in office.

The plan which runs through the 2022-2027 period was part of his manifesto which was arrived at through public consultations with Kajiado residents, elected leaders and other stakeholders has seven pillars namely; Good Community health, road networks, Land, water and natural resources, education, employment opportunities for the youth and Business and Quality Services.

On health, Governor Lenku pledges to increase households benefiting from the Mbuzi moja, Afya Bora initiative which seeks to boost medical insurance for the people through the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) from the current 25,000 beneficiaries to 50,000 beneficiaries in the next five years.

He has also pledged to construct 25 model health centers in each of the 25 wards which will have a laboratory, maternity wing, male and female wards, reliable drugs supply and NHIF accreditation.

“Our first model health center will be put up in Saina, Kajiado town and will deal with ordinary illnesses hence Kajiado Referral Hospital will only deal with referral cases,” Said Lenku.

On Roads, Lenku has pledged to work with the municipalities to tarmac more roads in highly populous areas.

In addition, he pledges to focus more on construction of longer and more durable roads that connect cut off areas and important economic development opportunities instead of many small road projects that only have short term impacts.

On education matters, Ole Lenku revealed that he has formed an education taskforce which will advise on implementation of an affirmative action to increase the number of students accessing quality education both locally and internationally among other things.

“Apart from implementing the Kajiado County Investment Authority Act (2021), we shall establish strategic partnerships to accelerate industrial growth. We shall have a special focus on cooperatives in agriculture, livestock and trade sectors as cooperatives have proved to be excellent platforms for personal and community economic empowerment,” said Lenku on creating a conducive business environment.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

To ensure money reaches the common man, the governor has pledged to prioritize investments in the processing of milk, beef, mutton, hides and skins, bee products, drought resistant high value cash crops, tomatoes, horticulture and ecotourism.

The governor termed the above as high returns sectors which will offer many employment opportunities and livelihoods to Kajiado residents and he welcomes investors to partner with the county in such areas.

On youth employment, Governor Lenku has pledged to expand the technical capacities and relevant course offerings of the existing TVET institutions and to sponsor youths to train as teachers for the courses.

“We shall establish SME incubation centers in every TVET to support SME start-ups by fresh graduates. Internships and placements of fresh TVET and University Graduates will be given special attention,” said Lenku.

To ensure that Kajiado residents get quality services, Lenku’s administration has introduced another level of governance at the location level which is termed as the village council.

The village council will work closely with the village administrator who will be in charge of every location and will be the primary contact for government policies and development programs.

To realize the desired developmental milestones, Governor Lenku has urged the Kajiado County Assembly to support him in ensuring that all his administration does and commits to do is aligned with the law.