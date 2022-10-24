Governor Kawira holds ground in escalating fight with Meru MCAs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MERU, Kenya, Oct 24 — The clash between Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza and Meru Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) has continued to escalate on Monday after the county chief accused the ward representatives of blackmail and intimidation.

Governor Mwangaza’s sentiments came even as it emerged that some MCAs were plotting her impeachment, days after they accused the Governor of being rude and disrespectful.

Mwangaza who spoke outside the Meru county government offices however said she will not misappropriate money meant for Meru residents so as to please the Meru MCAs who she accused of seeking monetary concessions.

The first term Governor said she will only do what is legal and that any money requested by the MCAs should be documented and anchored in law.

“I am not ready to pocket even a single coin that belongs to the people of Meru. We must follow the law, and everyone should be content with their salary,” Mwangaza stated.

Governor Mwangaza also defended the move to remove the MCAs from her WhatsApp group, saying she is the one who created it and as such she could do as she wishes with it.

“How can you stay in the same group and you are not agreeing? The group was informal and you can’t take someone to EACC for removing you from a WhatsApp group,” she said referring to threats by some lawmakers to file a complaint with the Ethic and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC).

Governor Kawira’s woes with the MCAs began on October 19 after the ward representatives ganged up against her and walked out on her inaugural address to the County Assembly.

The ward representatives accused the Governor of being rude.

They also accused the county chief of failing to grant them an audience despite multiple attempts to discuss their grievances.

“Hatutaki, tumekataa (We don’t want, we’ve refused)!,” the MCAs chanted as Mwangaza attempted to calm them down and allow her to address them.

Despite the walkout, Mwangaza proceeded with her speech addressing an empty chamber amid chants from MCAs congregated outside the Assembly.

And when she was done, the MCAs chanted “Kawira bye, bye, bye” as she boarded her official vehicle.

Mwangaza’s reign has, since her inauguration, been characterized by drama after she retained her husband — Murega Baicu — as the Youth Patron and Hustlers’ Ambassador. She layter clarified the First Gentleman would not be remunerated by the County.

“This office will not have a salary, neither will it have allowances. This office will be held by the First Gentleman of the county,” she stated.

The couple has been under fierce criticism from a section of Kenyans with an overwhelming majority faulting their joint appearance in official functions. The move by the couple also sparked protests from the MCAs.