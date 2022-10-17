Gachagua offers job to lady who coined ‘Riggy G’ nickname

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya, Oct 17 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has rewarded the lady who nicknamed him ‘Riggy G’ with a job in his office.

Earlier this month, the second in command had pledged to reward Ivy Chelimo for coining the moniker which has since been adopted by many Kenyans.

DP Gachagua confirmed that he had absorbed the university student as one of his staff Monday during the celebration of the World Food Day in Kajiado.

“This is the lady who replaced my name with ‘Riggy G’. I looked for her and gave her with a job at my office,” Gachagua said as he described Kenyan youth as highly resourceful.

While thanking Gachagua for the job, Chelimo challenged the youth to be proactive in their hunt for opportunities.

“Don’t seat down and expect opportunities to come to you, run after activities as the youth because there is so much in this government to do,” she said.

Gachagua made the pledge during an interview with a local media outlet in October 2 when he revealed that he had tasked his sons to track the recently graduated law student from Catholic University of East Africa.

“The young lady who decided that the name Rigathi Gachagua is a little bit difficult and not melodious, and thought to give me the name Riggy G, I said it’s a good name. To encourage our young people, I took up the name with good stride. I have told my sons to look for that girl to come we have dinner,” Gachagua said on October 2.