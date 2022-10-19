Gachagua commits to enhance intergovernmental relations with counties

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to collaborate with devolved units to ensure effective service delivery to Kenyans.

Speaking Tuesday after chairing the 18th Ordinary Session of the Inter-Governmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC) at the Kenya School of Government, Gachagua said that the William Ruto-led administration is not interested in engaging with any form of conflicts with governors but is keen on service delivery.

He pointed out that an era of conflicts between the two levels of government had come to an end noting that the new administration will place Kenyans first above everything else.

“We have explained to the governors that the new administration does not want any conflict whatsoever with the county governments in the full realization that we are serving the same people,” the DP said.

Going forward, Gachagua said the country will witness enhanced relations between the two levels of government through continuous engagement and mutual respect.

He went on to say that the National Government will fast-track the disbursement of funds to counties in the future to prevent the challenges brought about by delays.

“We have agreed that disbursement will be informed by quick absorption rate. We urge counties to put measures in place for quick absorption which is also good for the country’s economy,” he said.

To demonstrate its commitment to fostering relationships between counties and the national government, Gachagua said the Ruto administration will work to speed up the transfer of devolved functions to county governments.

He further pointed out that the national government had requested governors to identify land in their areas of jurisdiction as their contribution towards implementing an affordable housing plan.

Gachagua stated that they had also resolved that governors would continue to co-chair county coordinating teams to mitigate drought.

DP Gachagua said that the national government is also keen to strengthen the country’s preventive medicine intervention and save costs.

“We have briefed the governors on Kenya Kwanza Manifesto focusing on primary healthcare and level one intervention on matters of preventive medicine and we have requested the governors to get into a discussion with the national government on how to provide stipends jointly to community health volunteers,” he said.

To boost security in conflict-prone areas like the North Rift region, Gachagua said that they had requested the governors to consider partnering with the national government in supporting the National Police Reservists with stipends to boost their morale while securing the country.

He said that the National government will recruit more Police reservists and provide them with additional resources including firearms and ammunition.

To cement the relationship between the national and county governments, Gachagua said that the two leaders will host a meeting with governors to chat about the best way forward in their quest to serve Kenyans.