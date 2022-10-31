Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
May 22, 2022 | Former President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses the 75th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland/Screengrab

Kenya

Former President Kenyatta concerned over escalating DRC conflict

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has expressed concern over the escalating conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In a joint communique, the former Head of State and the East African Community (EAC) urged parties to halt skirmishes and commit to the Nairobi-led talks.

“The EAC also condemns the escalating situation in parts of South Kivu and call on all negative elements and armed groups to cease armed actions, voluntarily lay down their arms and participate in the Nairobi Process and the National Disarmament and Demobilization Programme,” the statement indicated.

African Union officials on Sunday appealed for an end to the growing violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo, a day after rebels made further progress there and Kinshasa expelled Rwanda’s ambassador.

In their statement on Sunday, the AU officials called for an immediate ceasefire.

All parties, they said, should “respect international law, the safety and security of civilians and the stability at the borders of all countries in the region”.

The DR Congo government said on Saturday it was expelling Kigali’s envoy over what it said was Rwanda’s backing for the M23 rebels making fresh inroads in the east of the country.

Rwanda, which denies the accusation, on Sunday expressed regret at the decision, adding that its troops at the two countries’ border were on “high alert”.

The AU on Sunday urged all the parties to engage “in a constructive dialogue” to ensure peace in the troubled region, calling them to peace talks in Nairobi next month.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Angola’s President Joao Lourenco said he would dispatch his Foreign Minister Tete Antonio to DR Congo to mediate the dispute. 

But Kinshasa’s announcement late Saturday suggests they have lost patience with regional mediation efforts.

In recent days “a massive arrival of elements of the Rwandan element to support the M23 terrorists” against DR Congo’s troops had been observed, said government spokesman Patrick Muyaya.

Condemning what he described as a “criminal and terrorist” adventure, he announced the expulsion of Rwanda’s envoy Vincent Karega.

Hours earlier, reports had come in that the M23 rebels had seized more territory in the vast mineral-rich DRC, prompting the UN peacekeeping mission to increase its “troop alert level” and boost support for the army.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Here is Ruto’s first 1 million jobs for Kenyan youths

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 31 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has launched an entrepreneurship program for Kenya’s youth in partnership with the private sector that...

19 mins ago

Kenya

Hearing on detention of 9 police officers from defunct DCI special unit to kick off today

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31 – Nine police officers were Monday expected in court for a hearing on an application the prosecution has made to...

41 mins ago

Kenya

Suspect in killing of Ida Odinga’s body guard to be charged today

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 31 – Collins Okundi, the suspect in the murder of Ida Odinga’s body guard, is set to take plea today on...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Universities encouraged to adopt revenue generating mechanisms following uncertainty in govt funding

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31 – Universities have been implored to adopt innovative ways to mobilize for resources so as to address the current funding...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senators probe Police link to deadly farmers, herders clash in Kitui

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31 – Residents of Kitui South Constituency have linked police in the area to the ongoing conflict involving farmers and herders...

5 hours ago

County News

Protect the dignity of hunger victims during relief food distribution: Gitau

Gitau, while noting that the residents received the rations not because they were poor but because of the failed rains in parts of the...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

20 arraigned in court after arrest at unauthorized liquor distiller with fake KRA stamps

Police recovered an improvised roll sticker labeled Kenya Revenue Authority, 15 pieces of cello tapes, sealing block, 400 litres of a liquid substance in two...

1 day ago

Capital Health

Murang’a begins listing vulnerable households on NHIF, orphans and single mothers prioritized

The vetting committee will include a Chairperson, a Secretary drawn from among healthcare workers, a religious leader, a county government nominee and a registration...

2 days ago