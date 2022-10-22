Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
File photo: In this image made from video, fires burn on Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. /AP Photo

World

Fire breaks out on Tanzania’s Mount Kilimanjaro

Published

A fire has broken out on Tanzania’s Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest mountain, officials confirmed Saturday.

William Mwakilema, the commissioner for Conservation of the Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA), confirmed the incident, adding efforts were underway to contain the fire.

“Firefighters have already been deployed on the mountain to contain the fire,” Mwakilema told Xinhua when reached over the phone.

TANAPA released a terse statement in the afternoon saying the fire broke out Friday night.

“TANAPA in collaboration with the government is working hard to put out the fire,” said Mwakilema who was in Dar es Salaam, the commercial capital of Tanzania, attending the official opening of the 6th edition of the Swahili International Tourism Expo.

Nurdin Babu, the Kilimanjaro regional commissioner, told Xinhua over the phone that he was flying with experts over the mountain for an aerial survey to establish areas affected by the fire and the extent of damage caused.

“The cause of the fire is still not yet established,” said the statement signed by Catherine Mbena, TANAPA’s senior conservation officer for communications.

The statement said firefighters from the Tanzania Fire and Rescue Force have teamed up with TANAPA game rangers, police and the College of African Wildlife Management in the Kilimanjaro region to contain the fire.

In October 2020, a fire broke out on the mountain and destroyed 95.5 square kilometers of vegetation and 12 huts, two toilets and solar equipment used by tourists climbing the mountain.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mount Kilimanjaro, one of Tanzania’s leading tourist destinations, is about 5,895 meters above sea level.

Roughly 50,000 trekkers from across the world attempt to reach the summit of the mountain annually.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Boeing crashes: Passengers’ families deemed crime victims

A U.S. federal judge ruled Friday that relatives of people killed in the crashes of two Boeing 737 Max planes are crime victims under...

3 mins ago

Kenya

Ruto gazettes vacancies at IEBC for Chairman, 2 commissioners

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – President William Ruto has gazetted vacancies at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for chairman post and two...

27 mins ago

Kenya

MPs Committee to submit report on CS nominees next week

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – The vetting of President William Ruto’s Cabinet nominees has concluded Saturday with the National Assembly committee on appointment retreating...

1 hour ago

Kenya

We will crackdown on employment authority that registers agencies importing migrant workers says Bore

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – The nominee for Labour and Social protection Florence Bore has promised to crackdown on National Employment Authority that registers...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Parliament petitioned on waste workers’ rights

NAKURU, Kenya, Oct 22 – Civil society groups in Nakuru have petitioned members of parliament to enact a legislation that will compel major players...

3 hours ago

Kenya

KPA keen to modernize marine infrastructure to boost trade

MOMBASA, Kenya, Oct 22 – The Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has pledged to continue supporting the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) in upgrading port...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Secretary to Cabinet nominee Mercy Wanjau tells MPs she is worth Sh475mn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – The Secretary to the Cabinet nominee Mercy Wanjau says she is worth Sh475 million. Wanjau stated that the she...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

I will streamline wellbeing of migrant workers in Saudi Arabia through Welfare Fund – CS nominee Bore

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – The Cabinet Secretary nominee for Labour and Social protection Florence Bore has pledged to streamline the welfare of migrant...

4 hours ago