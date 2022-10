0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 – President William Ruto has appointed Felix Koskei as his new Chief of Staff replacing Joseph Kinyua.

In the announcement, Koskei will be deputized by former Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok who had been the Director-General of President Ruto’s presidential campaign.

Koskei had been the Agriculture Cabinet Secretary between April 2013 and March 2015 when he was suspended due to corruption allegations.

More to follow…