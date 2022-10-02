Connect with us

Scene of Crime tape.

Family of 7 killed after fire razes home in Embu

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 2 – Seven family members died after a fire razed their home in Ngimari village in  Runyenjes constituency, Embu.

The seven (Father, mother, two daughters, a son and two grandchildren) succumbed after their three bedroom timber house was gutted, burning them beyond recognition.

Embu East Deputy county commissioner Jane Waruinge while confirming the incident stated that investigations are ongoing to establish the cause of the fire.

“Until know we haven’t been able to establish the cause of the fire but all our officers including those from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations are here,” Waruinge stated.

She pointed out that they would need more time to establish what caused the inferno which will majorly be the neighbors as no one survived in the fire incident.

“Give us time to investigate this issue  so that we can establish what is the real cause of the fire given that we have no witnesses apart from the neighbors as all the family members have died in the fire,” the Embu East Deputy County Commissioner said.

Embu county women representative Pamela Njoki Njeru while speaking while at the scene of incident has called on locals to help with any information on the incident that happened in the wee hours of the night.

“We actually don’t know whether this was an accident or a criminal activity committed by criminals but we ask the locals to come out and give information so that we can know the cause of this incident,” said Njeru.

The resident are in shock as fire incidents in Runyenjes locality are seemingly on the rise with another timber house burning into ashes a week ago in Gikuuri.

