Ex-Ainabkoi MP William Chepkut is dead

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 8 – Former Ainabkoi MP William Chepkut is dead.
Reports say he passed on at Mediheal Hospital, Nairobi where he was rushed after collapsing at home.
Chepkut has been ailing and was rushed to the hospital on Saturday morning but did not make it, a family member said.
He lost the Ainabkoi parliamentary seat in the August 2022 election after serving since 2017.
Chepkut who vied on an independent ticket lost the seat to Samuel Chepkonga who vied on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket.