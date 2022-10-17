Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
After almost eight months of war, Ukraine's forces are making progress on the battlefield © AFP / Dave CLARK

World

EU to launch training mission for Ukraine troops

Foreign ministers from the bloc’s 27 members states are expected to sign off on the decisions at a meeting in Luxembourg and diplomats say the mission should become operational next month.

Published

Luxembourg, Oct 17 – The EU is set to step up its military support for Ukraine on Monday by launching a mission to train 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers and providing 500 million euros more for weapons.

Foreign ministers from the bloc’s 27 members states are expected to sign off on the decisions at a meeting in Luxembourg and diplomats say the mission should become operational next month.

“It’s a big first for the EU,” said one European diplomat.

“We’ve never done a training mission of that scope.”

After almost eight months of war, Ukraine’s forces are making progress on the battlefield and Kyiv’s western backers are keen to make sure its troops have the capacity to keep fighting.

Several EU nations — including Germany and France — are already training Ukrainians to use the modern artillery systems, missile launchers and air defences they are delivering to Kyiv.

But the EU has lagged behind in providing large-scale training to help the country’s military face off against Russia’s invading forces.

The United States, Canada and Britain have already been training thousands of troops.

London is aiming to train 10,000 within this year and looking to more than double that next year.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The final details of the European training are still being hammered out.

But an official said the plan is initially to provide basic training to 12,000 soldiers and specialised instruction to 2,800 more.

Ukraine’s neighbour Poland is due to serve as the main hub for the mission.

“It is the way out for the Ukrainians and way back in,” said one European diplomat.

Germany is also set to be a key staging post for training.

Programmes currently run by individual member states are set to continue and could be incorporated in the EU mission later.

“Everyone in the EU will do what they can do in correspondence to the needs of Ukrainians,” the diplomat said.

The diplomat said a budget of some 60 million euros per year was foreseen.

The exact amount should be agreed on Monday, along with a new tranche of 500 million euros ($486 million) in EU central funding to help cover the costs of arms sent to Ukraine.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

– Iranian drones –

That new slice of money will take the overall contribution for weapons from the EU’s central coffers to 3 billion euros. Member states have also spent more from their own pockets.

“The budget for seven years has been spent in seven months, so come on, we really mean business,” said an EU official.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will speak to his EU counterparts by video link and is expected to repeat calls for more arms, increased financial aid and tougher sanctions against Moscow.

EU ministers are set to discuss the alleged use of Iranian-made drones by Moscow to hit targets in Ukraine, but no punishment is expected yet over the issue.

Tehran has rejected accusations it has supplied Russia with weapons “to be used in the war in Ukraine”.

Brussels says it is conducting a probe in possible violations of a United Nations resolution.

“If we finally get our own independent assessment on this transfer, we will be taking action, of course,” an EU official said.

Ministers are, however, due to take action against Iran on Monday over its crackdown on the protests over Mahsa Amini’s death that have rocked the country.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Some 15 officials and entities, including the head of Iran’s morality police, are expected to be added to an assets freeze and visa ban blacklist, EU diplomats said.

The EU, which is currently mediating stalled efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, has trailed behind Washington on imposing sanctions on Tehran.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kenyans taking UK to EU court over colonial-era abuses

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – Kenyans forced off their land by British settlers during colonial rule are taking their case against the UK to...

August 24, 2022

World

Tonnes of fruit stranded in EU, S.Africa battle of oranges

Johannesburg (AFP), Aug 7 – Millions of boxes of oranges are spoiling in containers stranded at European ports as South Africa and the European...

August 7, 2022

World

Georgians rally en mass for EU, urge government to quit

Tbilisi (AFP), Jul 4- Georgians staged a new mass rally on Sunday demanding that the government resign over its failure to formally secure candidacy...

July 4, 2022

World

India calls on EU to fight against terrorism, resolve Ukraine conflict

India on Friday (local time) called on the EU to collectively fight against terrorism and emphasised the need to resolve the Ukraine conflict in...

June 19, 2022

World

Danes say ‘yes’ to joining EU common defence policy

Copenhagen (AFP), Jun 1 – An overwhelming majority of Danes, almost 67 percent, voted Wednesday in favour of joining the EU’s common defence policy...

June 2, 2022

Special Report

Hungary’s neutral war stance puts off Ukraine refugees

Budapest, May 20 – Like Kristina Novytska, most Ukrainian refugees in Hungary are keen to leave the country, whose nationalist leader’s neutral stance on...

May 20, 2022

World

Russia ‘most direct threat to world order’: EU’s von der Leyen

Tokyo (AFP), May 12 – Top European officials warned Thursday that Russia poses the “most direct threat” to world order and urged China to...

May 12, 2022

World

EU readies for end of Russia gas, warns won’t pay in rubles

Brussels (AFP), May 2 – The European Union warned member states Monday to prepare for a possible complete breakdown in gas supplies from Russia,...

May 3, 2022