A man is vaccinated against Ebola outside the Afia Himbi Health Centre in Goma on July 15, 2019/ AFP

Kenya

EU grants Sh119.6mn to Kenya for Ebola outbreak preparedness

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25 – The European Union (EU) has allocated Sh119.6 million in humanitarian funding to help Kenya take anticipatory action against the spread of Ebola following its outbreak in Uganda.

There had been 61 confirmed cases for the Ebola Virus-Sudan strain, with up to 25 confirmed deaths, including four health workers.

This EU funding will support the Kenya Red Cross Society in providing much-needed training and awareness-raising sessions to communities at risk, especially along the Uganda-Kenya border towns.

The Kenya Red Cross Society will train volunteers in conducting community-based surveillance for early detection of Ebola and eventual referrals of positive cases to health centres.

This project will run for three months, targeting over 565,000 people in Uganda-Kenya border towns and in towns with high socio-economic interactions with Uganda, as well as along the transport route from Uganda to Kenya.

The targeted areas include Busia, Bungoma, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay and Migori counties.

