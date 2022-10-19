Connect with us

Soipan Tuya. /COURTESY

Kenya

Environment CS nominee Soipan Tuya says she is worth Sh156mn

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – The nominee for Environment and Sanitation Soipan Tuya is worth Sh156 million in the revelation made before National Assembly Appointment Committee.

During her vetting for the Cabinet Secretary slot, Tuya elaborated that her net worth is a summation of assets in houses, rental apartments, savings in SACCOS and motor vehicles.

The former Narok Woman Representatives told Members of Parliament owns three houses in Nairobi, Narok Town and her rural home.

The fourth born out of seven siblings also owns rental apartments in Narok Town which contributes to her annual revenue every year.

“I anticipate my annual revenue from my gratuity from parliament as well as pension,” Tuya told the committee chaired by Speaker Moses Wetangula.

