Environment court in tree planting campaign to mark 10th anniversary

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29 — The Environment and Land Court has embarked on a tree-planting exercise to mark 10 years of its existence.

The Court’s Presiding Judge, Bernard Eboso, who was accompanied by Justice Grace Kemei at Chania Boys High School in Thika led the exercise on Friday.

Over 15 tree species seedlings donated by Kenya Forest Services were planted at the commencement of the exercise.

Additional trees were planted Saturday morning in a drive supported by Thika Chief Magistrate’s Court and other stakeholders.

The initiative comes at a time President William Ruto has set a 5 billion tree target to combat climate change.

On Wednesday, the Head of State said that the initiative will aid in fighting the ravaging drought that has put many lives at risk.

“We have already taken the policy direction that we are going to plant 5 billion trees in the next five years and another 10 billion trees in the next ten years. That is going to contribute significantly to the fight against desertification and the challenges that come with climate change,” President Ruto said.