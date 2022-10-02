Elections are over, I will work with all leaders, President Ruto says

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 – President William Ruto has pledged to work with leaders across the political divide to deliver the government’s development agenda across the country.

In his first tour of Nyanza region when he toured Homabay, President Ruto asserted that no region will be left behind in terms of development.

He pledged to implement economic charters developed during his campaigns across all 47 counties.

“All that we agreed, I want to assure you I will look into all those that we agreed upon in the economic charters and I will work with all your leaders and this county of Homabay will not be left behind,” President Ruto said during a church service at the Africa Inland Church in the county.

This is despite the area overwhelmingly voting for his political rival Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua in the just concluded elections.

Homabay County which is one of the six counties in the Nyanza region is regarded as one Odinga’s political stronghold with a majority of the leaders elected on the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

The Head of State however averred that it was time to bury the hatchet when it comes to political differences and move forward to build the nation as the highly contested elections were now over.

“The space we have now is for us to join hands and work for the people of Kenya with all elders. You have my commitment that I will work together with the leaders that you have elected,” President Ruto stated.

No elected leader from Homabay County attended the president’s function including the county governor Gladys Wanga.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Governor Wanga an ally of Odinga was quick and welcomed President Ruto into the region.

The Governor is, however, out of the county but nonetheless extended her welcome message to the Head of State.

“I wish to extend a warm welcome to the President on behalf of the great people of Homa By and request him to feel at home,” Wanga said.

Wanga added that “the people of Homa Bay have a culture of great hospitality and will warmly receive the President as he visits to pray with us.”

Homabay Town MP Peter Kaluma, who is the area MP, cited poor coordination when it came to information on the President’s itinerary and lack of means for having failed to attend the function.

“I’m unable to be with you due to lack of means. Let there be better coordination in future so that the MP whose Constituency you’re visiting has information and is available to receive you,” Kaluma stated on his twitter account.

Leaders from Nyanza region who attended President’s tour include Ugenya MP David Ochieng, former Migori governor Okoth Obado, former Kisumu governor Jack Ranguma and former Kisumu Senator Fred Outa.

The President was also accompanied by ICT Cabinet Secretary nominee Eliud Owalo, and Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro.